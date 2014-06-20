Entertainment, International Celebrities, Music

Sting Arrives in Japan

British singer-songwriter Sting arrives in Japan

(All photos by AFLO)

British singer-songwriter Sting arrives at Narita International Airport in Chiba, Japan, on Sunday, November 27th.

The 65 year-old singer came to Japan to promote his twelfth solo studio album “57th & 9th,” which was released on November 11. It’s been almost 6 years since he last visited Japan on his “Symphonicity” tour.

British singer-songwriter Sting arrives in Japan

Sting, wearing a black coat and loose trousers, waves to fans who were anxiously waiting for his arrival.

British singer-songwriter Sting arrives in JapanBritish singer-songwriter Sting arrives in Japan

He was in good spirits and took time to sign for fans.

British singer-songwriter Sting arrives in Japan

He is to attend a fan gathering event on November 28 where he is scheduled to perform.

He will also appear live on several TV programs during his visit.

Tags: × × × × × ×
« Previous × Next »