(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Tokyo Comic Con 2017 started on December 1 at at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall.

(above L to R) Actors Karl Urban, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker and Karen Fukuhara participated in the opening ceremony on stage.

(above) American comic legend and Marvel’s honorary chairman Stan Lee



(above) Actor Nathan Fillion



(above) Actor Karl Urban

This is the second year that San Diego Comic-Con International held the event in Japan.

Tokyo Comic Con runs from December 1 thru 3.