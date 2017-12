Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

(L to R) Director David Ayer, Will Smith, Joel Edgerton and actress Noomi Rapace attended the Japan premiere for the Netflix original movie “Bright” at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on December 19.

The cast received a warm welcome from the Japanese fans who waited in the cold.

The film will be released globally on Netflix on December 22.