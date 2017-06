(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Japan’s youngest professional shogi player Sota Fujii beat 20-year-old Seiya Kondo at the 30th Ryuuou Tournament on May 25 in Tokyo.



Fujii and Kondo competed the sixth group ranking match, which was broadcasted online through the Japanese video-streaming service Nico Nico Douga.