(All photos by Natsuki Sakai/AFLO)

Approximately 1800 dolls decorate the 60 steps of Tomisaki Shrine in Katsuura, 50 miles southeast of Tokyo.

The Pacific coastal fishing town in Chiba prefecture is known for the annual Big Doll Festival where 6000 Doll are displayed in the city’s art and culture center.



Japan’s centuries-old cultural custom calls on families with female children to display “Hina” dolls on March 3 to wish for good health and happiness.