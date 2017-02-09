Christmas Illuminations in Tokyo

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Christmas illuminations decorate various parts of Tokyo during this festive season in Japan.

Above: Shibuya Blue Grotto. Thousands of blue LED lights turn the streets from Yoyogi Park to Koen Dori into a 800-meter cave. The event runs til December 31.



(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Above: Tree lined street is illuminated with white and blue LED bulbs for the Christmas illumination at the Roppongi Hills shopping mall. Some 1.2 million LED lights along the Keyakizaka street are illuminated through Christmas Day.



(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Above: Colorful lanterns and LED bulbs are illuminated at the Toshimaen amusement park. The illumination known as “Winter Fantasia” will be carried out til February 25



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Above: Shinjuku Terrace City Illuminations are seen around Odakyu Line Shinjuku Station. This year marks the 12th year of the illumination event, which can be enjoyed until February 22.