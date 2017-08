(All photos by Atrero de Guzman/AFLO)

Earthquake-resistant dome houses in Aso Farm Land, Kumamoto prefecture, were used as evacuation shelters for Kumamoto earthquake victims.

Some houses are decorated with a drawing of Kumamoto prefecture’s mascot “Kumamon,” a cute bear character.

Made of earthquake-proof styrofoam, the housing withstood the devastating Kumamoto earthquake in April 2016.