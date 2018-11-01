Home
Food
Kit Kat 45th anniversary event in Tokyo
The 35 assorted limited package “Kit Kats” for the 45th anniversary displayed at the Kit Kat Chocolatory Ginza in Tokyo, Japan on November 14, 2018. (Photo by AFLO)
Japanese model Nicole Fujita poses for camera during an event for the 45th anniversary of Chocolate snack “Kit Kat” at the Kit Kat Chocolatory Ginza in Tokyo, Japan on November 14, 2018. (Photo by AFLO)
Owner chef, Le Patissier Takagi, Yasumasa Takagi speaks during an event for the 45th anniversary of Chocolate snack “Kit Kat” at the Kit Kat Chocolatory Ginza in Tokyo, Japan on November 14, 2018. (Photo by AFLO)
45th anniversary
event
food
japan
Kit Kat
News
tokyo
Nippon News
