Hagoita-Ichi fair at Asakusa Sensoji Temple

Asakusa visitors take pictures of traditional Hagoita (Battledores) on display during the Hagoita-Ichi fair at the Sensoji Temple on December 17, 2016, Tokyo, Japan. Originated in the Edo period the annual fair sells decorated battledores for good-luck charms and ornamental purposes.

(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

A Hagoita (Battledore) decorated with the face of Bill Gates the coFounder of the Microsoft company on display during the Hagoita-Ichi fair at the Sensoji Temple in Asakusa. The front of the Hagoita is illustrated with famous Kabuki actors, anime characters celebrities and newsmakers of the year.

Visitors gather at the Sensoji Temple during the Hagoita-Ichi fair in Asakusa on December 17, 2016, Tokyo, Japan. The annual event runs for three days at the Sensoji Temple but other temples also have similar fairs at the end of the year.