(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Japanese doll maker Kyugetsu Co. unveiled a set of hina dolls modeled after French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese figure skater Shoma Uno and speed skater Nao Kodaira at the company’s showroom.



It is a Japanese tradition to display hina dolls to celebrate Hinamatsuri, also known as Girls’ Day, on March 3rd.