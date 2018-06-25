Japan observes 73rd anniversary of end of World War 2

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(Photo by Nicolas Datiche/AFLO)

Japan marked the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II.

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko attended the memorial ceremony at Tokyo Budokan Martial Arts Hall on August 15, 2018.

Some 7000 people, including bereaved families of the 3.1 million war dead attended the ceremony, which was the last for 84-year-old Emperor Akihito as he is set to abdicate in April next year.

(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

People released white doves in the air to pray for peace at the controversial Yasukuni shrine.



(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)