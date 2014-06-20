New Year Fire Review 2017

Members of the Tokyo Fire Department perform during the New Year’s Fire Review 2017 on January 6, 2017, Tokyo, Japan.

(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike attends the New Year’s Fire Review 2017.

Every Year, Tokyo Fire Department gives a demonstration of their firefighting and emergency rescue techniques to combat fire and disaster situations.

This year preparation for the Olympics and terrorism were also added as themes.

About 2,800 participants, including firefighters and volunteer firefighters, alongside 143 fire vehicles, helicopters and ships performed during the annual demonstration.