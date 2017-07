(All photos by Tsuneo Nakamura)

The sacred island of Okinoshima was awarded World Heritage status by UNESCO on July 9 at a meeting held in Krakow, Poland.

Okinoshima is home to one employee of the Okitsumiya shrine which was established in the 17th century.

The island is off-limits to women and 200 male visitors are allowed each year but must undergo a purification ritual on arrival.