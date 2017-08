(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Annual Pokemon event started at Minatomirai Park in Yokohama on August 9.

Hundreds of Pokemon GO app fans gathered at the special Pokemon GO PARK, a 2km area including special PokeStops and PokemonGyms, to collect the characters.



1500 Pikachu characters paraded through the area.



Pokemon GO PARK is open from August 9 to 15.