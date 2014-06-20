Sapporo Snow Festival 2017

(All photos by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Large snow sculptures are being displayed at the annual Sapporo Snow Festival which is held February 6-12th this year.

Over 2.5 million people are expecting to visit the festival.

Sculpture of Arc de Triomphe and a horse being lit up (above).

People stand in front of the sculpture showing scenes from the popular game “Final Fantasy.”

Visitors admire the sculpture of Kufukuji temple.

Sculpture of an anime character Hatsune Miku is illuminated in yellow, pink and orange.