Setsubun festivals held across Japan

(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

People across Japan celebrated Setsubun or Bean-Throwing festival today.

Setsubun is celebrated each year on February 3rd marking the day before the beginning of Spring.

Japanese families throw soybeans out of the house to ward off evil spirits and into the house to invite good fortune.

Temples across Japan hold their own events and crowds try to catch the lucky beans that are often thrown by sumo wrestlers and celebrities.

