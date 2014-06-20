Setsubun festivals held across Japan

(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)
People across Japan celebrated Setsubun or Bean-Throwing festival today.
Setsubun is celebrated each year on February 3rd marking the day before the beginning of Spring.
(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)
Japanese families throw soybeans out of the house to ward off evil spirits and into the house to invite good fortune.
(Photo by Natsuki Sakai/AFLO)
Temples across Japan hold their own events and crowds try to catch the lucky beans that are often thrown by sumo wrestlers and celebrities.
(Photo by Natsuki Sakai/AFLO)