Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Nippon News)

Tokyo Auto Salon took place at Makuhari Messe International Convention Complex in Chiba, Japan, from January 12-14.



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Nippon News)

Tokyo Auto Salon is one of the largest automobile exhibitions showcasing the latest technological solutions and products for cars.



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Nippon News)



(Photo by Michael Steinebach)