Tourists visit the abandoned island of Gunkanjima or “Battleship Island”

Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima or “Battleship Island,” is an abandoned island located off the coast of Nagasaki Prefecture in southwest Japan – Photographed August 8, 2017.

The island was a coal mining facility until its closure in 1974.

It is a reminder of a rapid industrialization and its dark history on forced labor in Japan during the Second World War.

The island is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site for Japan’s Meiji Industrial Revolution.