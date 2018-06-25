Traditional Japan

Chichibu Night Festival 2018

Chichibu Festival Yataijyoji floats go through the street of Chichibu City, Saitama Prefecture on December 3, 2018. People carry a mikoshi and floats with fireworks during the Chichibu Night Festival. The 300-year-history festival took place at the Chichibu Shrine and nearly 200,000 people enjoyed the festival. Chichibu festival’s Yataigyoji and Kagura dance were officially added on the UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage as one of set of 33 festivals in Japan that involve in yama, hoko, and yatai floats in 2016. December 3, 2018 (Photo by Nicolas Datiche/AFLO) (JAPAN)
Chichibu Festival Yataijyoji festival-goers run with a horse in the street of Chichibu City, Saitama Prefecture on December 3, 2018.
Chichibu Festival Yataijyoji festival-goer takes care of fire in the street of Chichibu City, Saitama Prefecture on December 3, 2018.
Chichibu Festival Yataijyoji floats go through the street of Chichibu City, Saitama Prefecture on December 3, 2018.
