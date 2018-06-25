Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Yokohama

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



February 5, 2019, Yokohama, Japan – People watch on as a lion dance is performed to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Japan’s Yokohama China Town on February 5, 2019. (Photo by AFLO)



February 5, 2019, Yokohama, Japan – A woman takes a photo of herself after watching a lion dance performance in celebration for the Chinese Lunar New Year inside a restaurant in Japan’s Yokohama China Town on February 5, 2019. (Photo by AFLO)