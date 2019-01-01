Coming of Age Day 2019 in Japan

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



January 14, 2019, Urayasu, Japan – 20-year-old women wearing kimonos take pictures after the ceremony of their “Coming-of-Age Day” celebration at the Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, suburban Tokyo on Monday, January 14, 2019. The number of people aged 20 years old, the legal age of adulthood in Japan, is estimated to stand at 1.25 million this year. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



January 14, 2019, Tokyo, Japan – 20-year-old women wearing kimonos take pictures after they attended the ceremony of their “Coming-of-Age Day” celebration at the Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo on Monday, January 14, 2019. The number of people aged 20 years old, the legal age of adulthood in Japan, is estimated to stand at 1.25 million this year. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



CHATAN, JAPAN – JANUARY 13: A couple wearing kimonos poses for a photographs with their baby during the Coming of Age Day celebration in Chatan, Okinawa City, Japan on January 13, 2019. The Coming of Age Day is the day to celebrate young people who have reached the age of 20, the official age of adulthood in Japan. (Photo: Richard Atrero de Guzman/AFLO)



January 14, 2019, Yokohama, Japan: Coming of Age Day or “Seijin no hi” is a Japanese holiday held annually on the second Monday of January in order to congratulate and encourage all those who have reached or will reach the age of majority between April 2 of the previous year and April 1 of the current year. (Photo: Michael Steinebach/AFLO)