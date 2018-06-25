Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako hina dolls

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



Japanese ”hina” dolls modeled after Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako are displayed at Kyugetsu Company on January 23, 2019, Tokyo, Japan. The Japanese doll maker Kyugetsu Co. unveiled a set of hina dolls modeled after Crown Prince Naruhito, Crown Princess Masako, professional Shogi player Sota Fujii and figure skater Rika Kihira at the company’s showroom. It is a Japanese tradition to display hina dolls to celebrate Hinamatsuri, also known as Girls’ Day, on March 3rd. January 23, 2019 (Photo by Nicolas Datiche/AFLO) (JAPAN)



