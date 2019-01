Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Buddhist monks performed a ritual at the start of a daruma kuyo ceremony at Dairyuji, a Buddhist temple in Gifu, Japan. (JANUARY 13, 2019)

(All photos by Ben Weller/AFLO)

People burn 10,000 Daruma dolls from the previous year and buy new ones during the ceremony, one of the biggest of its kind in Japan.

Daruma dolls typically symbolize goal setting, perseverance, and good luck.