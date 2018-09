Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Special Grand Sumo Tournament ”Hakkiyoi KITTE” was held at the Tokyo KITTE commercial complex located in front of Tokyo Station on August 26.

Every year sumo wrestlers take part in a special tournament in front of Tokyo Station to promote the culture of sumo wrestling.

(above) Mongolian yokozuna Kakuryu performs on the ring.



Sumo wrestlers Ichinojo Takashi (L) and Tochinoshin Tsuyoshi (R) fight on the ring.