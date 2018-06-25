Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



FEBRUARY 17, 2019 – Men in loincloths gather at a shrine during the Konomiya Hadaka Matsuri, or Naked Festival, in Inazawa City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The festival, which dates to A.D. 767, is held annually to ward off bad luck. (Photo by Ben Weller/AFLO)



FEBRUARY 17, 2019 – Men hug each other in celebration during the Konomiya Hadaka Matsuri, or Naked Festival, in Inazawa City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The festival, which dates to A.D. 767, is held annually to ward off bad luck. (Photo by Ben Weller/AFLO)



FEBRUARY 17, 2019 – Men in loincloths carry a large bamboo pole known as naoizasa during the Konomiya Hadaka Matsuri, or Naked Festival, in Inazawa City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The festival, which dates to A.D. 767, is held annually to ward off bad luck. (Photo by Ben Weller/AFLO)