Sanja Festival in Asakusa

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(Photo by Richard Atrero de Guzman/AFLO)

Sanja Festival, one of the three great Shinto festivals in Tokyo, took place in Asakusa from May 18-20.

A boisterous traditional mikoshi (portable shrine) is carried in the streets of Asakusa to bring luck, blessings and prosperity to the area and its inhabitants.



(Photo by Michael Steinebach/AFLO)

Heavily tattooed Japanese men pose for photos.



(Photo by Richard Atrero de Guzman/Aflo)

Sanja Matsuri is held on the third weekend of every May at Asakusa Shrine.