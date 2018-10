Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(All photos by Natsuki Sakai/AFLO)

Tokyo’s iconic Tsukiji fish market, one of the worlds largest wholesale market, closed its 83 years of history on Saturday, October 6. The market moves from its current location just a few blocks from the world famous Ginza shopping district to a new site set to open its door on October 11. On a typical day, about 1628 tons of seafood passed through Tsukiji, which first opened in 1935 and expanded after World War II.