(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Uchimizukko festival took place at the Kanda Myojin Shrine on August 11.

Uchimizukko is a Japanese summer tradition celebrated in Akihabara since 2003, and this year the event was also held at the Kanda Myojin Shrine.

Maid cafe waitresses attended the annual event to splash water on the hot pavement to cool down the air.