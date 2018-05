Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(All photos by Ben Weller/AFLO)

Wakamiya Hachiman-sha Shrine annual festival took place on May 15 and 16 in Nagoya, Japan.

One of the largest festivals in Nara Prefecture originated in the 12th Century as people wished for the eradication of the plague and abundant harvest.

(Above) Women carried arrows, a Shinto talisman.