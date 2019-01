Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(Photo by Nicolas Datiche/AFLO)

President of sushi restaurant chain Sushi-Zanmai, Kiyoshi Kimura displays a 278kg bluefin tuna at his main restaurant near Tokyo’s Tsukiji fish market on January 5, 2018.



(Photo by Nicolas Datiche/AFLO)

A record $3.1 million was paid for a giant tuna on January 5 at Tokyo’s new fish market called Toyosu, which replaced the world-famous Tsukiji late last year, held its first pre-dawn New Year’s auction.



(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)