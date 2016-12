(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

People shop along the street of Ameyoko district near Ueno station on December 30, 2016, Tokyo, Japan.

Ameya Yokocho (Ameyoko) is a narrow shopping street with more than 500 retailers where year-end shoppers gather to buy traditional food for the New Year celebration (called osechi-ryori).