Yukata de Gin-bura Festival



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Hundreds of people wearing yukata (casual kimono) gathered on the main street of Ginza to participate in the annual Uchimizu (water sprinkling) event called “Yukata de Gin-bura” (Strolling in Ginza in yukata) on Sunday, August 6.

Participants stood on the street holding a wooden bucket filled with water and splashed water on the hot pavement to cool off as the temperature soared over 33 degrees Celsius.

Other cooling down activities were organized including ice sculptures displayed in front of Ginza Six commercial complex.