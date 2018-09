Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

People lined up patiently in rain from the early morning in front of the Apple store in Omotesando to buy the new iPhone models (XS and XS Max) and the new iWatch (Series 4) on September 21.



The new iPhone XS costs JPY112,800 for the 64 GB model, the iPhone XS Max JPY124,800 JPY for the 64 GB model, and iWatch Series 4 JPY45,800.