Crowds for New Year at Haneda airport

December 30, 2018, Tokyo, Japan – International terminal of Tokyo’s Haneda airport is crowded with tourists to travel abroad on Sunday, December 30, 2018. Major railway stations, airports and highways were crowded with travelers for a week long New Year’s holidays in Japan. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)



