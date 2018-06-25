Business

ANA Airbus A380 jetliner presentation

November 27, 2018, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese actress Haruka Ayase attends an All Nippon Airways’ (ANA) presentation for Japan’s first Airbus A380 jetliner and its facilities including seats in Tokyo on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. ANA will launch the A380 for Narita – Honolulu route on May 24, 2019. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)
