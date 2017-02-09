Humanoid robots show off their skills during RoboCup soccer



(All photos by Ben Weller/AFLO)

RoboCup Soccer match took place on July 27 during RoboCup 2017, a robotics and artificial intelligence convention in Nagoya.

A fully autonomous humanoid robots are not controlled by humans and use AI and mapping technologies to make strategic moves on the field.

The stated goal of RoboCup Soccer is to develop a team of humanoid robots capable of beating the human World Cup soccer champion team by 2050.

The four-day event attracts students and researchers from nearly 40 countries, with competitions featuring robots for industrial, home and rescue uses.