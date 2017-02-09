iPhone X goes on sale in Japan



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Apple’s new iPhone X went on sale on November 3.

More than two thousand people lined up patiently in the early morning in front of Apple’s retail store in Omotesando on the launch day to get the new iPhone model which includes facial recognition and a new design with no home button.

Japan was one of the first countries where Apple fans could purchase the iPhone X (pronounced iPhone ten).

The new iPhone X costs 112,800 JPY for the 64 GB model and 129,800 JPY for the 256 GB model.