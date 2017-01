(All photos by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Narita Airport staff are using robotic suit HAL (Hybrid Assitive Limb) which gives its wearer extra strength when lifting heavy luggage.

The hi-tech device was developed by Tsukuba University professor Yoshiyuki Sankai and Cyberdyne to reduce the workload of the worker and improve productivity.

Narita Airport began a trial implementation of HAL on January 24.