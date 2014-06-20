Japan’s Princess Mako to Marry Commoner



(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

Local media reported early this week that Japan’s Princess Mako will be engaged to Kei Komuro, her former classmate at International Christian University who now works as a legal assistant.

According to the Imperial House Law, the granddaughter of Emperor Akihito will become a commoner once married.



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Princess Mako’s fiance, Kei Komuro, answers questions from the media on May 17, the day after their engagement news broke.



(Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

News of Princess Mako and Kei Komuro’s engagement makes front page news on Japanese tabloids on May 17.



(Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

(L-R) Princess Kako, Princess Mako, their mother Princess Kiko and father Prince Akishino.