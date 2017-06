(All photos by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

The new Lamborghini Huracan Performante was unveiled in Tokyo on June 8.

(L-R) Japanese manager Francesco Cresci, Head of Automobile Lamborghini Asia Pacific Andrea Baldi, Head of Advanced Composites Luciano De Oto.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante has 5.2-litter V10 engine and claims to have set the fastest production car lap time at 6 minutes 52.01 seconds at Nurburgring circuit in Germany.