(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

A new virtual reality entertainment center “VR Zone” is set to open in Kabukicho, Shinjuku, on July 14.



A special pre-opening event was held on the 12th where guests had the opportunity to try out the VR simulators.

Visitors get to enjoy approximately 15 video games including Dragon Ball VR and Mario Kart VR.

The first overseas facility will open in London this summer.