SoftBank’s humanoid robot Pepper performs “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP)” dance at Pepper World 2017.

(Photos and video by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

Every year, SoftBank Robotics organizes Pepper World exhibition to showcase the latest applications for its humanoid robot Pepper in various business fields. The two-day exhibition is held at Toranomon Hills on February 8-9.