(All photos by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is on a 3-day visit to Japan.

Pence met Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and Chief of Staff Katsutoshi Kawano and inspected Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo on February 7.