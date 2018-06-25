Cleaning and recovery efforts continue in heat after flood disaster in Okayama

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

(All photos by Ben Weller/AFLO)

July 17, 2018 – Recovery efforts continue in the Southern regions of Japan which were devastated by the deadly flood caused by torrential rain.

Extreme heat has hampered the cleaning and rescue operations in Kurashiki in Okayama prefecture.

More than 200 people died in floods and landslides caused by torrential rains more than a week ago. On Sunday, the government announced the weather event would be designated an extremely severe disaster, freeing up recovery funds for the affected areas.