Coming of Age Day ceremonies in Japan

New adults who will be 20 years old this year attended the Coming of Age Day ceremonies which were held across Japan today.

The event is held on the second Monday of January each year at local and prefectural offices.

Japanese women traditionally wear colorful kimonos known as “furisode” to the ceremonies, while most men wear suits.

After attending the assembly the new adults often visit landmarks and shrines.

