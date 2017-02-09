Danish Crown Prince Couple visit Tokyo



(All photos by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth Donaldson attended the Danish Festival and Walkathon at Toyosu Park on October 8 in Tokyo.

The festival celebrates 150 years of Diplomatic relations between Japan and Denmark.

The Danish Crown Prince Couple, who also visited Japan in 2015, will meet with members of Japan’s royal family and with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their four-day agenda.