Emperor Akihito’s 85th birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn



Japan’s Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers who gathered to celebrate his 85th birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan on December 23, 2018. (Photo by Pasya/AFLO)



Japan’s Emperor Akihito flanked by Empress Michiko, Crown Prince Naruhito, Crown Princess Masako and other royal family members waves to well-wishers who gathered to celebrate his 85th birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan on December 23, 2018. (Photo by Pasya/AFLO)



Japan’s Emperor Akihito, left, accompanied by Empress Michiko delivers a speech to well-wishers who gathered to celebrate his 85th birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan on December 23, 2018. (Photo by Pasya/AFLO)



Japan’s Princess Mako (L) and Princess Kako wave during Emperor Akihito’s 85th birthday public appearance at the balcony of Imperial Palace, Tokyo, Japan on December 23, 2018. (Photo by Motoo Naka/AFLO)