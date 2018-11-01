Society

First day of sale for the annual year-end jumbo lottery

Japan’s lottery campaign girl Mai Kato displays sample tickets as she attends a promotional event on the first day of sale for the annual year-end jumbo lottery on November 21, 2018, Tokyo, Japan. From early morning people lined up to buy their lottery tickets at the 1st ticket window in Ginza, which is well known for producing big winners. This year’s top prize is 1 billion Yen (approx. US$ 8.9 million) and each ticket costs 300 Yen (US$ 2.65). Ticket sales continue across the country until December 21. (Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)
(L to R) Members of the comedic duo group Viking (Eiji Kotoge and Mizuki Nishimura), actor Koji Yakusho, actress Yua Shinkawa and comedian Chiemi Blouson, pose for the cameras at a special event during the first day of sale for the annual year-end jumbo lottery on November 21, 2018, Tokyo, Japan. From early morning people lined up to buy their lottery tickets at the 1st ticket window in Ginza, which is well known for producing big winners. This year’s top prize is 1 billion Yen (approx. US$ 8.9 million) and each ticket costs 300 Yen (US$ 2.65). Ticket sales continue across the country until December 21. (Photo by Rodrigo Reyes Marin/AFLO)
