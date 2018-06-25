Society

Giant panda Xiang Xiang starting her adult life

November 13, 2018, Tokyo, Japan – One year old female giant panda Xiang Xiang walks alone at the Ueno Zoological Garden in Tokyo on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Xiang Xiang started to be separated from her mother Shin Shin in the morning, a part of the day to prepare for the growing up to an adult. (Photo by Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO)
